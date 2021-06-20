L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $94.73.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

