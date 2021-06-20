Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.49 ($67.64).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.22.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

