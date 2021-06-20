Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.58. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 47,023 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.