Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.58. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 47,023 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

