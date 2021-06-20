Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $24.54. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

