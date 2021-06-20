Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $24.54. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 704 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
