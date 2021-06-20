GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.93. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 26,655 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

