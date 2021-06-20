The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $21,703,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.