Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rises By 21.4%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

