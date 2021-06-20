Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.94

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.31. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 43,865 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market cap of $953.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.