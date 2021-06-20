Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rises By 21.6%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 750,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

