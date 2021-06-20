Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rises By 21.6%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 750,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
