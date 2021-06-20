Exelon Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 519,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,449,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,101,000 after purchasing an additional 439,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

