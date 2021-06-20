Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

