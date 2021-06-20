Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,110

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,995.70. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The firm has a market cap of £938.66 million and a P/E ratio of -32.41.

In related news, insider William Thomas purchased 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Also, insider Heike Truol purchased 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Insiders have bought a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623 in the last three months.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

