The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRPTF. UBS Group lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

