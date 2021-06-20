SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

