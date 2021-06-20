EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Financial Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPR Properties and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47% Redwood Trust 91.24% 12.14% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 3 1 1 2.14 Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential downside of 27.32%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.28 -$131.73 million $1.89 27.23 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.45 -$581.85 million $0.04 309.50

EPR Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats EPR Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.