SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

SolarWinds stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SolarWinds by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SolarWinds by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

