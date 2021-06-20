Zacks Investment Research Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to “Hold”

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

