Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 13.4% After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 32,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 183,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

