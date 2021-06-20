HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.