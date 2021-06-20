Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 23rd (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $3.36 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

