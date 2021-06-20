CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS CFIVU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.3% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 952,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

