Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Drops By 12.5%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPRMF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.