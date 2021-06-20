FY2021 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Decreased by Analyst

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

