Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.