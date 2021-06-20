FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issued By Raymond James

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

