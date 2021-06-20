Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

