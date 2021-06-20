ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

