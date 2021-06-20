Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

