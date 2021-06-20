BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

