$0.94 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18. TFI International has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

