BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.