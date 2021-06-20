Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 886

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.25) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £840.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

