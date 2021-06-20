Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.74.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

