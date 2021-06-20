Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $137.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

