Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE ATE opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$195.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.