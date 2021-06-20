Insider Selling: Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Sells £260,729.24 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).
Shares of ECM opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,037.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.
About Electrocomponents
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
