Insider Selling: Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Sells £260,729.24 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,037.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

ECM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

