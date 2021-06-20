Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Buys £6,939.40 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.51. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The company has a market cap of £145.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.10%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

