Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

