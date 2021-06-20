Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases £1,650.25 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White bought 1,025 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £1,650.25 ($2,156.06).

FCH stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £565.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

