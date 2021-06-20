Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

