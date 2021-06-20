Concentrix Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concentrix in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $160.11 on Friday. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

