Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NOG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

