Oppenheimer Weighs in on SLR Senior Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLR Senior Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SUNS has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

