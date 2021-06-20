Colliers Securities Weighs in on NextGen Acquisition Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NextGen Acquisition in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NGAC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

