JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1 year high of €63.80 ($75.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.08.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

