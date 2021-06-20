BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.72 ($67.90).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

