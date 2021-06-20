ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

