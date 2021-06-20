Canaccord Genuity Lowers Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$9.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.39.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

