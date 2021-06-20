Noir Market Capitalization Reaches $462,025.55 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $462,025.55 and $845.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00229574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,513,817 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

