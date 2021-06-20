National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. 1,250,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.